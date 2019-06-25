Start-up unveils ‘first long-range solar car’ that's capable of driving 450 miles on one charge

A Lightyear One solar car has a range of 450 miles, says its developer. Credit: PA

A Dutch start-up has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first long-range solar car, which the company claims has a range of 450 miles (74km) on a single charge. The Lightyear One has a bonnet and roof comprised of solar cells and also has a battery which can be electrically charged. The car is expected to be delivered in 2021 with a reservation fee of €119,000 (£106,000). Presenting the prototype publicly for the first time, Lightyear chief executive Lex Hoefsloot said the creation of the car was influenced by the need to respond to climate change. “Climate change is one of the biggest problems that we humans have faced in our history. It is such a frightening development that it is almost paralysing. We decided to do the opposite; as engineers, we believed we could do something,” he said.

The prototype car is propelled by four independently driven wheels. Credit: Lightyear/PA

“Lightyear One represents a huge opportunity to change mobility for the better. For centuries, we have lived in balance with nature. With the technologies of today, we have the opportunity to do so again. “By starting from scratch and using the laws of nature as a guideline, nature becomes our greatest ally in developing ultra-efficient designs.” The prototype car is propelled by four independently driven wheels, which the firm says means no energy is lost in transit from the engine to the wheel. It can also be charged using regular plug sockets as well as at charging stations.

The solar powered car bears a resemblance to the classic Citroen DS. Credit: AP