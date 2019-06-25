Thousand person light show sparkles to find 'missing' RAF veterans

One thousand people have taken part in a spectacular light show aimed at finding thousands of veterans who may benefit from a newly-launched RAF Benevolent Fund campaign.

The giant "human radar", which was created by serving and former RAF personnel, air cadets and their families, was part of a push to get thousands of veterans "back on the radar".

The campaign, "Join the Search. Change a Life", is hoping to highlight the RAF Benevolent Fund's search for those who served and may now need support.

The light show was created using LED wristbands which lit up the crowd, turning it into a pulsing, sweeping radar, before changing colour and transforming into the familiar RAF badge.