Thunderstorms and torrential downpours slowly easing, leaving a legacy of cloud with further outbreaks of light rain lasting into the afternoon.

The best of the sunshine breaking through across western and southern areas, the latter becoming very warm and humid with a top temperature of 27 or 28 Celsius (81-82 F).

Cooler along North Sea coasts with highs nearer 14 to 16 Celsius (57-61F).