Train passenger killed in ‘savage’ knife attack after row about blocking aisle, court told

Lee Pomeroy was stabbed 18 times. Credit: Family handout/PA

A train passenger was killed in an “unrelenting” knife attack in front of his 14-year-old son after a row over blocking an aisle, a court has heard. Lee Pomeroy, 51, was stabbed 18 times, including once to the neck, by 36-year-old Darren Pencille five minutes after boarding a London-bound train at Guildford, Surrey, the Old Bailey was told. Afterwards, Pencille’s girlfriend, Chelsea Mitchell, 27, allegedly picked him up and bought hair clippers and razors for him to change his appearance. Opening their trial, Jake Hallam QC said Mr Pomeroy was killed the day before he was due to celebrate his 52nd birthday.

The Old Bailey was told that Mr Pomeroy and Pencille got into an argument about blocking the aisle. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

At 1.01pm on Friday, January 4, Mr Pomeroy and his son boarded a train at London Road station in Guildford bound for London Waterloo. Mr Hallam told the jury: “He did not leave it alive. "Within five minutes of boarding that train, Lee Pomeroy had been stabbed in the neck by the first defendant, Darren Pencille. “It was the first of 18 knife wounds that he inflicted upon him. “A little over an hour after he boarded the train, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services who rushed to save his life, Lee Pomeroy was dead.” The prosecutor told jurors the events surrounding the incident were captured on CCTV and witnessed by other passengers. The Pomeroys had got into the same carriage as Pencille and made their way down the aisle, the court heard. Mr Hallam suggested that the father and son may have been “blocking” Pencille’s way, prompting the snide response: “Ignorance is bliss.” Pencille allegedly made the comment twice before Mr Pomeroy asked what he meant. It led to a heated row which was “fast-moving, unexpected and tragic”, Mr Hallam said. According to one passenger, Pencille was the aggressor. He allegedly swore at Mr Pomeroy in front of his teenage son, calling him a “p****”.

Chelsea Mitchell is alleged to have picked up Pencille after the incident, and bought hair clippers and razors for him to change his appearance. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA