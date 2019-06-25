Two arrested over 2007 shooting of 15-year-old Billy Cox

Billy Cox was shot dead in his bedroom and found by his 13-year-old sister on Valentine's Day in 2007. Credit: PA

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy 12 years ago. Billy Cox was shot dead in his bedroom in Fenwick Place, Clapham, on Valentine's Day in 2007. He was found fatally injured by his younger sister, then aged 13. There was no sign of forced entry into the house. On Tuesday two men aged 26 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of his murder and taken to a police station in south London to be questioned.

A mural was made in memory of Billy near where he was killed in the Fenick Estate in Clapham North, South London. Credit: PA

The force said the men were detained "following developments within the investigation". Officers from the Metropolitan Police did make arrests in June 2007 during the original investigation into Billy's death - four for suspected drug dealing and one on suspicion of murder - but no charges were brought. Billy's father Tommy, who has since died, said in a statement at the time: "We are missing Billy so much. He was not perfect but he was dearly loved as a son and brother." He added: "If you have anything to say, tell the police, we need to catch my boy's killers." There were suggestions around violent crime at the time that it was the result of "damaged families" however this was not the case with Billy.

Billy was fatally shot inside his own home in 2007. Credit: PA