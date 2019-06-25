UK cities and their musical legacies: From Black Sabbath in Birmingham to Oasis in Manchester

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

Ozzy Osbourne teamed up with fellow Brummies Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Tony Iommi in the late 1960s to form Black Sabbath. In doing so, the band unknowingly invented heavy metaland changed the musical landscape forever. Now a new exhibition is to open this week in the Midlands and is devoted to the band which was formed 50 years ago in Aston. In doing so, it is a sign Birmingham and the surrounding Black Country is finally acknowledging its influence on Black Sabbath. So what are the musical legacies of other cities in the UK?

Massive Attack were formed in Bristol. Credit: PA

London Grime is a genre of music which originally came about in London in the early noughties. It emerged from other styles including garage, jungle, hip hop, rap and dance music. Some specific features of grime, however, include a rapid breakbeat of around 130bpm, rapping, and an electronic sound in places. The debut album by London grime artist Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer became the first grime Number 1 album. Liverpool The city is rightfully proud to be the birthplace of The Beatles. The band's musical influence was originally rooted in 1950s rock and roll but evolved over time to pop ballads and psychedelic rock. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison were behind the quartet widely recognised as the most influential pop/rock act of all time. A new film based on the band's music, Yesterday, is released on June 28 2019.

Vocalist Tunde Baiyewu and keyboardist Paul Tucker formed Lighthouse Family in 1993 in Newcastle upon Tyne after meeting while studying at university. Credit: PA

Manchester Centred around brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Oasis emerged from Manchester in the 1990s with their debut album Definitely Maybe. The band is associated with the Britpop movement and also prompted a chart battle between Blur and Oasis, dubbed "The Battle of Britpop". It came to a head in 1995 - the bands initially had respect for each other but over the course of the year antagonisms between the two increased. Newcastle Lighthouse Family are a British musical duo that rose to prominence in the mid-1990s and rose to fame for their easy listening tunes. Vocalist Tunde Baiyewu and keyboard player Paul Tucker came together in 1993 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne after meeting while studying at university and working in the same bar. Their 1995 debut album Ocean Drive sold more than 1.8 million copies in the UK alone.

Human League were inspired by their roots in Sheffield. Credit: PA