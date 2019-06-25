- ITV Report
-
UK cities and their musical legacies: From Black Sabbath in Birmingham to Oasis in Manchester
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman
Ozzy Osbourne teamed up with fellow Brummies Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Tony Iommi in the late 1960s to form Black Sabbath.
In doing so, the band unknowingly invented heavy metaland changed the musical landscape forever.
Now a new exhibition is to open this week in the Midlands and is devoted to the band which was formed 50 years ago in Aston.
In doing so, it is a sign Birmingham and the surrounding Black Country is finally acknowledging its influence on Black Sabbath.
So what are the musical legacies of other cities in the UK?
London
Grime is a genre of music which originally came about in London in the early noughties.
It emerged from other styles including garage, jungle, hip hop, rap and dance music.
Some specific features of grime, however, include a rapid breakbeat of around 130bpm, rapping, and an electronic sound in places.
The debut album by London grime artist Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer became the first grime Number 1 album.
Liverpool
The city is rightfully proud to be the birthplace of The Beatles.
The band's musical influence was originally rooted in 1950s rock and roll but evolved over time to pop ballads and psychedelic rock.
John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison were behind the quartet widely recognised as the most influential pop/rock act of all time.
A new film based on the band's music, Yesterday, is released on June 28 2019.
Manchester
Centred around brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Oasis emerged from Manchester in the 1990s with their debut album Definitely Maybe.
The band is associated with the Britpop movement and also prompted a chart battle between Blur and Oasis, dubbed "The Battle of Britpop".
It came to a head in 1995 - the bands initially had respect for each other but over the course of the year antagonisms between the two increased.
Newcastle
Lighthouse Family are a British musical duo that rose to prominence in the mid-1990s and rose to fame for their easy listening tunes.
Vocalist Tunde Baiyewu and keyboard player Paul Tucker came together in 1993 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne after meeting while studying at university and working in the same bar.
Their 1995 debut album Ocean Drive sold more than 1.8 million copies in the UK alone.
Bristol
Trip hopis a musical genre that originated in the early 1990s with Bristol pioneering the sound.
It has been described as "a fusion of hip hop and electronica''.
Bands Massive Attack, Portishead and artist Tricky are all synonymous with the genre and experienced huge success.
Massive Attack's debut album was released in 1991 with the single Unfinished Sympathy reaching the charts and later being voted the 63rd greatest song of all time in a poll by NME.
Sheffield The Human League is a British synth-pop band formed in Sheffield in 1977.
Regarded as a novelty electronic outfit, the band defied expectations by gaining widespread commercial success with their third album Dare.
It spawned four hit singles, including the UK/US number one hit Don't You Want Me.
The band received a Brit Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982.
Further hits followed throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, including Mirror Man and Keep Feeling Fascination.