Will Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan work? asks Robert Peston

I asked important EU and UK people involved in Brexit talks what they made of Boris Johnson's claim on BBC that:

1: the EU would be prepared to cancel Northern Ireland backstop.

2: continue free and frictionless trade with UK for an "implementation period" after Brexit on 31 October.

3: negotiate a new package of measures to keep open border on island of Ireland during the implementation period, and

4: would break all their own red lines because they won't like Nigel Farage's 29 MEP's turning up at the European Parliament and will panic when Johnson says he won't necessarily pay all the £39bn Theresa May agreed UK owes EU in full or on time.