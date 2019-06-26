10,000 hospital workers strike over pay

A total of 10,000 hospital workers are to go on strike from 8am on Wednesday.

Industrial action planned by Siptu workers, including catering staff, porters, cleaners and technicians, will affect patient and client services across 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The dispute has emerged between workers and the HSE over what Siptu claims is a failure to implement increases in pay for workers after a job evaluation scheme deemed the staff were underpaid.

The initial response from the Government was that the increase would be paid in 2021 when all the stages of the evaluation are complete.

The Taoiseach says that in order to come to a deal the Government had agreed to phase-in these pay increases from November 2019, “out of good will”, in an effort to resolve the dispute, which was not accepted by the union.