Brazil’s top court denies petition to release ex-president

Brazil’s Supreme Court has denied a petition to release former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is serving a sentence for corruption.

In a three-two vote, a panel of Supreme Court judges rejected freeing da Silva while they consider a petition from his defence team demanding his release because of alleged inappropriate behaviour by the judge in the case.

Da Silva is serving his sentence in a police station in Curitibia. He has been held since April 7 2018.