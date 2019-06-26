Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate - ask your question to Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

ITV will be broadcasting a head-to-head debate between the two candidates hoping to be our next prime minister.

'Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate' will be hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from North West England on Tuesday 9 July.

If you want to put a question directly to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt as part of our audience on the night, follow this link to provide some more information about yourself and submit your question.

Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notice