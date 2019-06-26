Cloudy start but sun will break through as temperatures begin to rise

A dry but cloudy start across much of England and Wales with some early mist.

A clearer start across Northern Ireland and Scotland with good sunny spells for much of the day.

The cloud across England and Wales will slowly clear to give warm sunny spells, although cloud may persist across parts of eastern Wales, the Midlands, and the North Sea coast well into the afternoon.

A strong and gusty wind will develop in far south-western parts later. Top temperatures of around 26 Celsius (79 F).