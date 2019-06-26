England captain Steph Houghton a doubt for Women's World Cup quarter-final

England captain Steph Houghton is a major doubt for Thursday's World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway, manager Phil Neville has revealed.

Houghton was on the receiving end of a tough challenge towards the end of the 3-0 round-of-16 win over Cameroon and is struggling with an ankle issue as a result.

Neville, who also said defender Millie Bright is also a doubt through illness, is hopeful Houghton will train on the eve of the game before making a final decision.

"Both are major doubts," he said of Houghton and Bright.

"Steph because of the tackle, we are hoping she takes part in some training today, that is the key for Steph.

"Millie has got a virus that is going a little bit through the camp so she is probably more of a doubt than Steph. We are going to give them right to the last minute to be fit."

Losing his centre-back pairing from the Cameroon victory may be seen as a challenge for Neville as he looks to guide the Lionesses into the last four.