Family’s moving tribute to ‘kind, funny’ father killed after punch in the head during Butlin’s bar fight

Relatives have paid tribute to Michael Loughlin, who was killed in a bar fight in Butlin’s Credit: Sussex Police/PA

The family of a man killed in a fight in a bar at a Butlin’s holiday resort have paid tribute to him as a “generous, kind and funny man”. Michael Loughlin, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, died in hospital on June 18 – four days after suffering a punch to the head at Butlin’s Bognor Regis site. The 52-year-old’s family said on Wednesday: “Mick was a beloved partner, father, granddad, brother and uncle. "He was a man who deeply loved his family and his family loved, doted and depended upon him. “We are all truly lost without this generous, kind and funny man. He was the person we all went to in times of confusion and he never failed to give the right advice.”

The victim was punched in a bar at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis. Credit: PA

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Loughlin’s family said he was a dedicated supporter of Luton Town FC and had been “over the moon” at their recent promotion. The family added: “To put it simply, Mick lived life to its fullest. "He never missed an opportunity to try new things and he had so much to live for. "He achieved a great deal in his life and had so much more he wanted to see and do. “To find the right words to describe our loss is impossible. "A piece of our hearts has been lost and can never be replaced. “We will carry our memories of him in our hearts forever.” Sussex Police said previously that Mr Loughlin had been punched in the face and fell to the ground during an altercation involving several people.

Relatives have said Mr Loughlin ‘lived life to the fullest’ and never missed an opportunity to try new things Credit: Sussex Police/PA