FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon over England match behaviour

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon over their behaviour in Sunday's Women's World Cup last-16 match against England.

On two occasions during the contest in Valenciennes, which England won 3-0, Cameroon remonstrated with the officials at length and looked as if they may not play on after VAR decisions went against them.

A FIFA spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Following the round of 16 match between Cameroon and England on June 23 at the FIFA Women's World Cup, we can confirm that proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage.

"Further updates will be provided in due course."