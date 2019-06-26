Gove appoints Leon restaurant co-founder to lead food system review

Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby is to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced. Mr Gove said he had appointed Mr Dimbleby to investigate the entire food system “from field to fork” to ensure it is robust “in the face of future shocks” and delivers healthy and affordable food “regardless of where people live or how much they earn”. The review will also investigate how the food system can help to restore and enhance the natural environment, build a resilient and sustainable agriculture sector and contribute to urban and rural economies.

Mr Dimbleby was appointed appointed lead non-executive board member of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in March last year and co-authored the School Food Plan in 2013 when Mr Gove was education secretary. His recommendations will form the basis of a new National Food Strategy to be published in 2020. He said: “Populations are growing, diet-related conditions are harming the lives of millions, and climate change is altering what our land will yield. “From farmers in the field to chefs in the kitchen, over the next year I’ll be speaking with people from across the food chain to address these challenges and ensure everyone has a say in shaping the future.”

