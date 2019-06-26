Landmark High Court case told of ‘genuine crisis’ in special educational needs funding

Nico Heugh Simone, whose family is one of three bringing a High Court challenge. Credit: Irwin Mitchell LLP/PA

A “genuine crisis” in funding for young people with special educational needs could “blight their lives forever”, the High Court has heard. Lawyers representing three families who are bringing a landmark legal challenge against the Government said funding intended to support those with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) was “manifestly insufficient”. Jenni Richards QC, for the families, told the court during a hearing on Wednesday that there was “clear and incontrovertible evidence” of a “substantial national shortfall” in funding.

Nico Heugh Simone, right, with his parents who are helping bring the case. Credit: Irwin Mitchell LLP/PA

In written submissions, she said: “The evidence strongly supports the contention that there is a genuine crisis in Send funding. “Importantly, it is not the case that the shortfalls in funding are currently being absorbed by local authorities with relatively little impact on front-line provision. “On the contrary, the direct result of the lack of funding is that children with Send are not being properly educated, notwithstanding the fact that Parliament has required their needs to be met. “This has the potential to blight the lives of these children forever, seriously limiting the scope for them living independent lives as adults.”

Dakota Riddell with her mother, who is helping bring the case. Credit: Irwin Mitchell LLP/PA

She added: “The critical under-funding … means that the most vulnerable children may not even receive the basic educational provision they require.” The case is being brought by three children on behalf of all young people in England and Wales who rely on Send funding. The three, who are acting through their mothers, are 15-year-old Nico Heugh Simone, from Robertsbridge, East Sussex; nine-year-old Dakota Riddell, of Birmingham, west Midlands; and 14-year-old Benedict McFinnigan, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire. During Ms Richards’s opening remarks, Mr Justice Lewis said: “Their mothers are doing an amazing job, quite frankly, when you read what they are doing on a day-to-day basis.”

The families say the Government’s approach to funding Send is unlawful and are bringing a case against Chancellor Philip Hammond and Education Secretary Damian Hinds. Ms Richards argued that Mr Hammond acted unlawfully when setting the national budget in October 2018, and that Mr Hinds did so when making available additional, but “manifestly insufficient”, Send funding in December 2018. She told Mr Justice Lewis, who is hearing the case, they did not take enough account of the “nature and extent of the crisis” in Send funding when making those decisions. The barrister added: “There is no evidence that the defendants have ever asked themselves whether Send funding is sufficient to allow local authorities and schools to comply with their statutory duties and meet the needs of this particularly vulnerable cohort of children and young people, whereas all the evidence … says it is not.”

Damian Hinds, the education secretary, is accused of acting unlawfully. Credit: PA