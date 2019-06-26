How can you protect your money in investments?

In an ITV News/The Guardian investigation into Gavin Woodhouse's business dealings, we showed how some investors haven’t received their returns as promised.

Mr Woodhouse is promising investors will be repaid, but other schemes haven’t ended happily.

Other high-profile cases where investors fear they might have lost their money include the collapse of bond scheme London Capital & Finance and failure of property development projects like “New Chinatown” in Liverpool and “Angelgate” in Manchester.

This comes as some investors have grown frustrated by the years of low returns available from banks and building societies and are looking for alternative investments.

Pensioners also have more choice over what to do with their retirement savings due to pension freedoms.

There are plenty of investment opportunities out there, but it’s important to do your research before putting your money into a scheme.

Here are some tips on what investors can do to protect themselves and their money.