Hunt’s tax cut and spending pledges would ‘exacerbate’ finance strain – IFS

Jeremy Hunt would “exacerbate” pressures on public finances with his Tory leadership pledges for higher spending and lower taxes, according to new analysis.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank suggests the Foreign Secretary’s proposals would ultimately require spending cuts, tax increases or higher borrowing.

Cutting the main rate of corporation tax to 12.5% would cost £13 billion-a-year in the short term, the research published on Thursday says.

And an additional £15 billion would be spent on the defence budget in four years time as a result of Mr Hunt’s pledge to increase spending to 2.5% of the national income.

The IFS analysis says Mr Hunt’s proposals would “amplify the long-run challenges” to the public purse, with the UK facing spending pressures from an ageing population and rising health costs.

“Mr Hunt’s combination of policy proposals would exacerbate these pressures and widen a gap in the public finances that will ultimately need to be filled through some combination of higher borrowing, tax increases or cuts to other areas of spending,” the report adds.