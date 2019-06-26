Jeremy Hunt backed by more than half of Scottish Tory MSPs

A majority of Scottish Conservative MSPs are backing Jeremy Hunt to be the next Prime Minister. Following party leader Ruth Davidson’s announcement she would support the Foreign Secretary in the Tory leadership contest, 18 further MSPs have signed a joint letter to back his bid against rival Boris Johnson. More than half of the party’s 31 MSPs have signed the letter, including deputy leader Jackson Carlaw.

Mr Hunt’s support is more sparse among Scottish Conservative MPs as only three of the 13 representatives at Westminster have put their name to the letter – John Lamont, Bill Grant and Paul Masteron. Among the Scottish Conservative MPs backing Boris Johnson is Ross Thomson, who is running his campaign in Scotland. Douglas Ross, Colin Clark and Andrew Bowie also support Mr Johnson for the top post. The letter backing Mr Hunt states: “Now more than ever, we must choose a candidate who we can trust to unite the country. “The eventual Prime Minister must be able to deliver a good Brexit deal and even more importantly, protect and strengthen our precious union.”

