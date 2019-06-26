More than 5,000 turtles seized in luggage at Malaysia airport

Malaysian authorities have arrested four men and seized more than 5,000 turtles from their luggage at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusof said agents found 5,255 baby red-ear slider turtles kept in small baskets in the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China, on June 20.

He said the men had no permits for the turtles and told investigators that the terrapins, estimated to be worth about £10,000, were meant to be sold as pets in India.