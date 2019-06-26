Mounting no-deal Brexit fears and uncertainty damaging economy, warns Bank boss Mark Carney

Mark Carney said a ‘notable’ increase in no-deal Brexit fears and ongoing uncertainty is damaging Britain’s economy. Credit: PA

Bank of England boss Mark Carney has warned that a “notable” increase in no-deal Brexit fears and ongoing uncertainty is damaging Britain’s economy. The Bank’s governor told MPs the lack of any progress towards a deal and the extended Brexit deadline is leaving firms in limbo in terms of preparations and investment. In a hearing with the Treasury Select Committee, Mr Carney said there has been a “notable increase” in market expectations of no deal. He said this uncertainty in markets and among businesses is “affecting the short-term economic performance” in the UK.

Mark Carney appearing before the Treasury Select Committee Credit: House of Commons/PA

He said the extension of Article 50 to October 31 and no guarantee that a deal will be reached by that new deadline was leaving firms unable to make key decisions, which is in turn hurting wider growth. “Rolling short-term uncertainty is particularly damaging for business confidence and activity,” he warned. But when asked by one MP if the Government needs to bring this “nightmare to an end at Halloween” with a resolution one way or another, he said it depends what the outcome is. Having a no-deal, no-transition Brexit would be the “worst way to resolve that uncertainty” as far as businesses are concerned, he said. Mr Carney and fellow colleagues on the Bank’s rate-setting committee outlined the signs in the economy of the damage being caused by ongoing Brexit uncertainty. It is “absolutely clear” that it is continuing to weigh on business investment, which is set to remain “lacklustre” in the second quarter as firms put off spending decisions, according to Mr Carney. The housing market is also being impacted with consumers likewise reluctant to commit to purchases, MPs heard.

The Bank could cut interest rates in the event of a no-deal scenario. Credit: PA