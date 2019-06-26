Bloody Sunday leader and civil rights activist Ivan Cooper dies, aged 75

Ivan Cooper was described as a 'giant' of Irish history. Credit: PA

Ivan Cooper, one of the founders of Northern Ireland’s civil rights movement, has died. Mr Cooper, 75, died in hospital on Wednesday morning after a long period of ill health. The former Stormont MP, who helped found the SDLP, led the fateful civil rights march in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday when soldiers shot dead 13 protesters in January 1972. He was also at the forefront of another landmark civil rights march in Derry in October 1968.

Ivan Cooper, second right, was a founding member of the SDLP. Credit: PA

Many point to the scenes of violence when police moved to break up the demonstration on the city’s Duke Street as the effective beginning of the Northern Ireland Troubles. Irish president Michael D Higgins presented Mr Cooper with a special award to mark his role in civil rights at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Duke Street march last year. Mr Cooper was one of few Protestants involved with the civil rights movement. He said his involvement saw him ostracised by other Protestants, and even found people in his church refused to sit beside him on the pews.

President Michael D Higgins presents an award to Ivan Cooper at Derry’s Guildhall last year to recognise his role in the civil rights movement Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood paid tribute, hailing Mr Cooper as a man who “embodied the contrasting traditions of this island”. “Ivan Cooper was born to break the mould,” he said. “A working class Protestant man who saw a common injustice and inequality that had taken root in Protestant and Catholic communities, he dedicated his life to fighting it. “As an early leader in the civil rights movement, few have contributed as much to peace and equality on this island than Ivan. “Organising marches in Derry for the right to a home, the right to a job and the right to a vote, Ivan often put himself in the path of danger to secure justice for people in every community. “And on many occasions that meant that he suffered vilification and violence for his convictions. It never stopped him.” Mr Eastwood added: “Alongside his close friend John Hume, he helped blaze the trail on the path that led to the Good Friday Agreement."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described Ivan Cooper as a ‘giant’ Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Actor James Nesbitt, who played Mr Cooper in the 2002 film Bloody Sunday, said he would be remembered as a politician of "startling courage and conviction who passionately believed in equality for all". He added: "He was a Protestant politician in the 1970s who loved where he came from, but was also brave enough to stand shoulder to shoulder with people of all faiths and convictions to fight for civil rights in Ireland. "On a personal note, his impact on my career was inestimable. Playing him in Bloody Sunday was a privilege and also a huge responsibility. Professionally it changed my life. "It made me appreciate for the first time what could be achieved through my job, and for that I will always be thankful."

Actor James Nesbitt played Ivan Cooper in a film about Bloody Sunday. Credit: PA