- ITV Report
-
Orlando police officer surprises baby daughter driving on wrong side of the road
An Orlando police officer went out of his way to remind a daring young racer that you are never to young to obey the law.
Officer Alex Kipp was on his way home from work when he was alerted to unusual reports of a juvenile motorist driving on the wrong side of the road.
He arrived to find the driver to be none other than his own daughter, Talynn.
Going beyond the call of duty, Officer Kipp sprung into action to crack down on the road offender.
Despite her teasing taunts, he let the toddler off with just a warning, not before pretending to check her licence, registration, and proof of insurance.
The tension is palpable as seen in this video released by the Orlando Police Department, otherwise known for its interventions in real life emergencies and distress calls.