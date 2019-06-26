Orlando police officer surprises baby daughter driving on wrong side of the road

An Orlando police officer went out of his way to remind a daring young racer that you are never to young to obey the law.

Officer Alex Kipp was on his way home from work when he was alerted to unusual reports of a juvenile motorist driving on the wrong side of the road.

He arrived to find the driver to be none other than his own daughter, Talynn.

Going beyond the call of duty, Officer Kipp sprung into action to crack down on the road offender.