Revealed: Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans A, B and C - Robert Peston explains all

There is a lot of confusion about Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit.

And that is deliberate because the candidate has yet to make a big call about the nature of the modifications he is seeking to the Brexit plan negotiated by Theresa May.

The ultra Brexiters among his supporters, the hard core of the European Research Group led by Steve Baker and Jacob Rees-Mogg, want him to ditch her Withdrawal Agreement completely - and replace that with a “GATT 24” temporary free trade arrangement for the years that would be necessary for the negotiation of a permanent new trade deal with the EU.

This they regard as true liberation from the EU.

Now confusingly Johnson yesterday - in a Talk Radio interview- referred to this as his “Plan B”.

I say confusingly because so many of his supporters think GATT 24 is his “Plan A” - and indeed insist it must be.

But if it isn’t, what is Johnson’s Plan A?

Well, it is to modify her Withdrawal Agreement, largely to ditch or put a time limit on the Northern Ireland backstop - and then to move after 31 October into the transition arrangements agreed by May, while alternative arrangements to the backstop are sorted.