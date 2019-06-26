Europe experiences heatwave as people and animals try to stay cool

Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 31C (88F) this weekend as a heatwave spreading over parts of Europe makes itself felt in Britain.

An “enormous” reservoir of warm air that has triggered emergency measures in France is due to send the mercury shooting skywards, with temperatures peaking on Saturday.

One German moped rider had his collar felt (metaphorically) after being caught driving around in the nude in a desperate attempt to keep cool.

Highs of 30C (86F) could be seen for eastern parts as far north as Yorkshire, while temperatures will be in the upper 20s for revellers at the Glastonbury Festival.

A blast of warm weather has led some meteorologists to predict new June records will be set in France, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium in the coming days.