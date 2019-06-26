- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: A fresher night ahead, but staying dry
A fresher night to come. Mostly dry with clear skies across the north and west. Low cloud from the north sea extending into central and eastern England.
A fine and dry day tomorrow. Early low cloud will clear quickly, just lingering across the far north of Scotland and some North Sea coastal counties. A warmer day than today, although still cooler along North Sea coasts. Gusty conditions for parts of Wales and Southwest England.