UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells developing, warmest temperatures across the south and west

After a cloudy start for many this morning, we will continue to see the cloud thin and break. However, Eastern areas of Wales, the Midlands, Eastern England may hang onto the cloud all day. There is a chance of some scattered showers across the far south. A warm day away from North sea coastal counties.

Winds will pick up across Southwest England as we head through the tonight. A dry night, with clearest skies across the north. Low cloud developing across parts of the south. A fresher night to come.