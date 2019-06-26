Video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in woods

Dramatic footage showing the rescue of a newborn baby found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods has been released.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, US, made the video public in the hope that it will generate credible tips in the case.

Hospital staff have named the baby India, who is said to be "thriving", despite the early distress.

Authorities have been searching for the baby girl’s mother since June 6, when a family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming.