What the papers say – June 26

Boris Johnson appears across the front pages again on Wednesday, this time after a photographer caught him in a moment of affection with a supporter – albeit of the four-legged kind.

The Tory leadership hopeful, who met Lucky the dog while campaigning in the Surrey Hills on Tuesday, said it was “do or die” on Brexit, The Times reports.

Mr Johnson “categorically” ruled out any further delays to Britain’s departure from the EU, the Daily Express says.

The pledge was a challenge to rival Jeremy Hunt, who responded by saying he could be more trusted as prime minister, the i reports.

Mr Johnson’s manoeuvre signalled a hardening of his position on Brexit and an increase of influence on his campaign by hardline Eurosceptics, The Guardian says.

The Financial Times leads with warnings that the “do or die” promise raised the risk of a second general election that will hand power to Jeremy Corbyn.

In other news, the Daily Mail leads with a decision by doctors not to charge foreign NHS patients for care amid concerns of “racism”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with closures of GP surgeries affecting rural and coastal communities.

A row over a will between two step-sisters leads the Daily Mirror.

And The Sun leads with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez being ordered by a tribunal judge to pay his children’s nanny thousands of pounds.

