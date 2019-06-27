Labour deputy leads demands that Jeremy Corbyn review decision to readmit Chris Williamson amid anti-Semitism row

More than 90 Labour MPs and peers - led by deputy leader Tom Watson - have issued a statement demanding Jeremy Corbyn withdraw the whip from Chris Williamson.

The statement said they cannot overstate the "depth and breadth of hurt and anger" at the readmission of the Derby North MP to the party following his suspension amid criticism of the way allegations of anti-Semitism were dealt with.

"It is clear to us that the Labour Party's disciplinary process remains mired by the appearance of political interference. This must stop. We need a truly independent process," the statement said.

"We call on Jeremy Corbyn to show leadership by asking for this inappropriate, offensive and reputationally damaging decision to be overturned and reviewed.

"Ultimately, it is for Jeremy Corbyn to decide whether Chris Williamson retains the Labour whip. He must remove it immediately if we are to stand any hope of persuading anyone that the Labour Party is taking anti-Semitism seriously."