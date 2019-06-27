Angry investors begin legal action over unfinished projects which have seen millions of pounds disappear

Self-styled entrepreneur Gavin Woodhouse wooed investors with plans to build care homes in England - and a new adventure park in Wales. Credit: gavinwoodhouse.co.uk

By Business Producer Joanna Partridge

Angry investors have begun legal action against a high-profile businessman, who is behind unfinished projects which have seen millions of pounds disappear. Self-styled entrepreneur Gavin Woodhouse wooed investors with plans to build care homes in England - and a new adventure park in Wales. After ITV News revealed the story on Wednesday, on Thursday, seven investors who put their savings into businesses owned by Mr Woodhouse have taken legal action. They have applied to the High Court to have four of his companies taken into administration. The companies concerned include three responsible for some of Woodhouse’s incomplete care home projects - MBI Clifton Moor Limited, MBI Walsden Care Limited and MBI Hawthorn Care Limited.

The adventure resort project in Wales is estimated at a cost of £200m. Credit: Afan Valley Adventure Resort/Northern Powerhouse Developments

Mr Woodhouse raised millions of pounds from investors for those projects but has so far failed to build the care homes as planned. The application for administration also includes Afan Valley Limited, Woodhouse’s company which is promoting his £200 million South Wales adventure resort. The investors are seeking the appointment of insolvency firm Duff & Phelps as administrators. Phil Duffy, Managing Director of Duff & Phelps told ITV News: “The latest publicly filed accounts of those four companies show them all to be insolvent on a balance sheet basis, so creditors are concerned they are not going to get their money back.” The administration application is expected to be heard by a judge in the next few weeks, who will decide whether to grant the orders. The Afan Valley project is in the Aberavon constituency of MP Stephen Kinnock.

MP Stephen Kinncok said Mr Woodhouse 'needs to come forward and clear his name'. Credit: PA

He told ITV News: “I think Mr Woodhouse needs to come forward and clear his name. "Clearly this is now going to be a matter of public interest. "Interest to my community, my constituents, everybody in the constituency is very excited about the project and it would be deeply disappointing if we run into a serious obstacle now. "So I want to see rapid clarity and assurances that this is a sustainable and watertight business model and if we can’t have that then we need to bring another agency in to give us those assurances.” Adventurer turned television presenter, Bear Grylls, appeared in a marketing video for the Afan Valley Adventure Resort and said he had decided to base the Bear Grylls Survival Academy there. The Afan Valley project had been endorsed by the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, which ITV News and the Guardian understand was being paid £180,000 per year to endorse it.