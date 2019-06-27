Another teenager stabbed to death on streets of London

Another teenager has been stabbed to death on the streets of the capital.

The victim, believed to be aged 18, was found with a stab injury in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, west London on Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 9.20pm, along with paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of medics, the teenager died at the scene a short time later.

It is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the capital, which saw five killings in six days earlier this month.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has come under increasing pressure - along with the Met Police - to do more to stop the surge in violence on the streets of the capital.

He has faced criticism from families of victims and US President Donald Trump, who has described him as a "disaster".