Boris Johnson promises to take back control of immigration after Brexit

Boris Johnson has moved to seize the initiative in the Tory leadership race, pledging to deliver an Australian-style points-based immigration system if he becomes prime minister. The frontrunner to succeed Theresa May said he wanted to rebuild the public’s faith in the UK’s immigration system and to be “tougher on those who abuse our hospitality”.

“We will restore democratic control of immigration policy after we leave the EU,” he said. Meanwhile, his rival for the Tory crown, Jeremy Hunt, has promised to write off tuition fee debt for young entrepreneurs who start up new businesses and take on staff.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He also signalled his support for maintaining free television licences for the over-75s following the controversial decision by the BBC to scrap them. Appearing at the Tories’ digital leadership hustings on Wednesday, Mr Johnson, who has said he will take Britain out of the EU by October 31 “do or die”, insisted the chances of a no-deal Brexit were “a million-to-one against”. However, he left open the option of suspending Parliament if MPs tried to block a no-deal break. While he said he was “not attracted” to the idea, he said it was essential that MPs finally delivered on the result of the 2016 EU referendum. “I am not attracted to archaic devices like proroguing,” he said. “Let’s get this thing done as a proud representative democracy that asked the people of this country a question, that received a very clear answer, that promised faithfully to put that answer into effect and now we have got to do it.” Setting out his immigration plans, Mr Johnson said he wanted to “learn from” Australia, which he said had a simple system based on contribution, fairness and control.

Jeremy Hunt says he will write off tuition fee debts for young entrepreneurs Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

“We must be much more open to high-skilled immigration such as scientists, but we must also assure the public that, as we leave the EU, we have control over the number of unskilled immigrants coming into the country,” he said. “We must be tougher on those who abuse our hospitality. Other countries such as Australia have great systems and we should learn from them.” The Immigration and Social Security Co-Ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill, which is currently at report stage, contains plans to end the existing automatic preference for EU citizens. Mr Johnson said he would ask the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to incorporate elements of the Australian points-based system into the UK’s new law. It would include consideration of factors such as a firm job offer before arrival, the ability to speak English and blocking the ability to claim benefits immediately. The former foreign secretary said he would also protect the rights of the three million EU nationals living in the UK, even if Britain left without a deal. “This should have happened straight after the referendum,” he said. “I will sort it out immediately and make sure that this issue is properly dealt with and millions of people can stop worrying.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.