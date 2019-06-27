Boris Johnson declares it is ‘folly’ to rule out suspending Parliament for Brexit and should stay as 'essential tool'

Boris Johnson has said it would be “absolutely folly” to rule out suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit against the will of MPs.

The former foreign secretary said in a Tory leadership hustings on Thursday that the controversial measure should remain as “an essential tool of our negotiation”.

The MP has previously declined to rule it out, but the comments appear to be the strongest signal he has given that “proroguing” Parliament should remain an option.

Mr Johnson’s comments came after he pledged to take the UK out of the EU by the Halloween deadline “do or die”, regardless of whether he could negotiate a new deal with Brussels.

The subject of a no-deal Brexit has so fartaken centre stage in this Conservative leadership race.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson's rival for the Tory crown, Jeremy Hunt said that he would not force a general election, should Parliament take the option of no-deal off the table.

Mr Johnson, who is seen as the front runner, has previously said he would call a general election should MPs pass a bill to take away the option of no-deal.