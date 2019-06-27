Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham lead support for victorious Lionesses

The Duke of Cambridge led the congratulations as England emphatically sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Norway. First-half strikes from Jill Scott and Ellen White put the Lionesses in control in Le Havre before Lucy Bronze’s thunderbolt sealed it after the interval.

The team were cheered on by David Beckham, the former England men’s captain, in the stands, while the Duke of Cambridge sent his congratulations online. In a tweet from the Kensington Palace Twitter account, William, who is president of the Football Association, wrote: “What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display! The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday’s semi-final, bring it on! W”

Credit: John Walton/PA

In the stands Beckham watched on from the stands and was spotted sharing a high five with mother Sandra and daughter Harper after Bronze’s goal. Bronze’s brother Jorge sent a series of tweets in support of his sister throughout the game, including one that read “this Lucy Bronze is quite good” and another, following her goal, which simply read: “HAVE THAT”

At Glastonbury, fans – presumably including the brother of another of the Lionesses – gathered at the West Holts Stage to watch the game on the big screen.

Fans were heard singing Three Lions at the screening, which was confirmed by Glastonbury organisers after a special request from England star Georgia Stanway, whose brother John-Paul was at the festival.

Fans at Glastonbury watched the game on the big screen Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Fara Williams, England’s most capped footballer, tweeted: “That’s the performance we’ve been waiting for what a win from the @Lionesses my roomie @JillScottJS8 finally scoring, @ellsbells89 breaking the goals record and @LucyBronze enjoying scoring worldies against Norway” Theresa May, who is in Japan for the G20 summit, tweeted: “Great news to wake up to in Japan. Sounds like another fantastic game by the @Lionesses at the @FIFAWWC. Congratulations to @stephhoughton2 and the whole team & good luck preparing for the semi-finals.”

