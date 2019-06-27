Equality and Human Rights Commission urged to investigate reinstatement of Labour MP Chris Williamson

The Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) will this week write to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) asking them to investigate Labour's decision to let Chris Williamson back into the party.

ITV News understands the JLM will ask the EHRC to use statutory powers to compel members of Labour's National Executive Committee to hand over their electronic devices to discover whether or not there was a "stitch up" in the disciplinary proceedings.

The EHRC is currently investigating the Labour Party for its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.

The MP for Derby North had his four-month suspension lifted on Wednesday by a three-person panel comprised of NEC members, against the recommendation of Labour Party staff who had investigated Mr Williamson.

He was suspended in February following his comments that the party had been “too apologetic” in response to criticism over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Video footage showed him telling a meeting of the grassroots Momentum group that Labour’s reaction to anti-Semitism allegations had led to the party being “demonised”.