Father Lee Pomeroy ‘taunted attacker’ before fatal stabbing on London-bound train, court hears

A father who was fatally stabbed 18 times in 25 seconds by another train passenger taunted his attacker, a court has heard. Lee Pomeroy, 51, was stabbed by 36-year-old Darren Pencille five minutes after boarding a London-bound train at Guildford, Surrey, on January 4 with his 14-year-old son, the Old Bailey has heard. Jurors have previously heard how it is claimed a row which erupted between the IT consultant and Pencille was over the blocking of an aisle. Witness Kayleigh Carter, who was asked by Justin Rouse QC, defending Pencille, whether Mr Pomeroy was picking on his client, said: “I wouldn’t say picking on him, but he was taunting him.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Darren Pencille appearing at Staines Magistrates’ Court in January Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Giving evidence from behind a screen, she told Jacob Hallam QC, prosecuting, that she saw an older man who had greyish hair and a younger black man enter the far end of her carriage. She described to the court how they were talking at first, but not very loudly and directly to each other, adding: “It seemed like they had a tiff.” Initially not paying too much attention, she said there was no mention of violence and that they then moved to the middle of the carriage towards her, with Mr Pomeroy following Pencille. “I remember one of them, I do not remember which one, said ‘All I did was be in the way’. I thought it was really petty if it was just about that,” she said. Ms Carter said the younger man was angry, but that she did not sense the same emotions from the older man, stating he was more “stern, stubborn and patronising”. Hearing Mr Pomeroy say “I have never dealt with someone with special needs before”, Ms Carter said that was the first thing she heard that was “really fuelling the anger”.