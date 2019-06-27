Fraud: Robbing the Elderly - Tonight

In Fraud: Robbing the Elderly?, reporter Helen Skelton investigates the rise in older people falling victim to theft and fraud crimes and explores the use of so-called ‘nanny-cams’; hidden cameras used to catch thieves who target the elderly.

In a survey for ITV Tonight, three quarters (75%) surveyed said they would secretly film a carer if they had suspicions about them. The poll also found:

● 24% of people had installed surveillance cameras in their homes before.

● 63% felt care institutions should have surveillance cameras in private rooms.

● 70% felt anyone with a theft or fraud conviction from the last five years shouldn’t be able to work as a carer for the elderly.

● 49% thought someone with any sort of criminal record shouldn’t be able to work as a carer for the elderly.

Our survey, conducted by OnePoll, also found 85% of those questioned felt there should be a specific law to protect the elderly, like there is for children.

In general, the perpetrators in most elderly theft cases are not strangers, but in fact known to the victim, like a friend, relative or carer.

“In the end I had cameras in three rooms,” said Jonathan, who installed surveillance equipment in his parents’ home, who were both in their 90s.