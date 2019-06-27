Heatwave across Europe causes joy but plenty of problems

People enjoy the heat in Paris. Credit: PA

Europe is trying to cope with a heatwave that has caused problems across the continent. Firefighters in Catalonia, where it has reached 44C, are battling wildfires in the region.

There is fear the fire will spread due to strong winds in the vicinity. Three people have died at French beaches after reportedly suffering from cold water shock, having entered the sea following a spell in the sun. Authorities have warned people not to swim in waters that are too cold.

Water usage restrictions in France have been increased to avoid potential shortages. Additional there are restrictions on cars in the country to limit air pollution. Zoos around mainland Europe are working hard to keep the animals cool, with the traditional ice lollies being fed to residents. People in Paris are enjoying the