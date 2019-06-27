New software glitch found in Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet

A new software problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that is almost certain to further delay the plane’s return to flying after two deadly crashes.

Boeing said on Wednesday that US regulator the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had “identified an additional requirement” for software changes that the aircraft manufacturer has been working on for eight months, since shortly after the first crash.

“Boeing agrees with the FAA’s decision and request, and is working on the required software to address the FAA’s request,” Boeing said in a statement.

Government test pilots trying out Boeing’s updated Max software in a flight simulator last week found a flaw that could result in the plane’s nose pitching down, according to two people familiar with the matter.

In both Max crashes, the plane’s flight-control software pushed the nose down based on faulty readings from one sensor.

The people said fixing the issue might be accomplished through software changes or by replacing a microprocessor in the plane’s flight-control system.

One said the latest setback is likely to delay the plane’s return to service by an extra one to three months.