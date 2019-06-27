No 10 condemns ‘grossly irresponsible’ move to block no-deal Brexit

Dominic Grieve is backing the move to cut off Government funding in the event of no-deal Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Downing Street has condemned moves by MPs to shut down Government spending in the event of a no-deal Brexit as “grossly irresponsible”. Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve and Labour grandee Dame Margaret Beckett have tabled an amendment which would deny departments access to funding in the event of no-deal unless it has been specifically approved by MPs. The move, which follows Boris Johnson’s pledge to take Britain out of the EU by the end of October “do or die”, aims to make it harder for the next prime minister to leave without a deal with Brussels in place.

MPs will vote on the amendment on Tuesday. Credit: PA

If it succeeds in a Commons vote on Tuesday, it could cut off cash to four Whitehall departments – education, housing, communities and local government, international development and work and pensions. Under parliamentary procedure, MPs have to approve Government spending – known as estimates – twice a year. However the amendment, if passed, would mean funding to the affected departments would only continue after Brexit if Parliament has ratified a deal with Brussels or MPs have voted to leave with no deal.