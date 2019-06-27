Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie to tour southern Africa in September

Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie will travel to southern Africa Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tour Africa later this year. The couple will go to South Africa together and Harry will complete a tour of Angola and Malawi as well as a "working visit" to Botswana. The dates have not yet been announced, but it's my understanding it will take place in mid-September. Harry and Meghan have also hinted that they plan to take baby Archie with them for part of the trip. On the couple's Instagram page, Sussex Royal, they wrote: "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

Archie will be only four months old at the time of the visit. In a post to the people of the countries they will visit, Harry and Meghan said that they "are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond". Few other details have been released, but the tour is expected to focus on landmines, Harry's Aids charity Sentebale, endangered wildlife and girls' education. Recently, we revealed that Harry will return to the spot in Angola made famous by his late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through a cleared minefield wearing a visor.

In Angola shortly before her death, Princess Diana walked through an active land mine area. Credit: PA

The couple have also highlighted their concerns about the fragile Okavango Delta and its source rivers in Angola. The huge wild area is home to the biggest herd of African elephants and it is the primary water source for a million people. It's also the area where the charity The Halo Trust, which Prince Harry has supported for many years, is spearheading its latest drive the clear deadly landmines.

The Okavango Delta is home to the biggest herd of African elephants in the world. Credit: AP