UK Forecast: Plenty of sunshine

Today:

Fine, dry with plenty of sunshine once early cloud across eastern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales clears. Low cloud across the far north of Scotland likely lingering through the day. Windy in the south, especially Devon and Cornwall.

Tonight:

Staying dry with cloud advancing westwards overnight from the North Sea coast. Skies across western parts of the UK staying clear. Winds staying strong in the south and southwest.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: