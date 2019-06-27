Victory for White House as Democrats agree bipartisan deal on border migrants

The Democratic-controlled House is sending President Donald Trump a bipartisan 4.6 billion US dollar Senate-drafted measure to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border.

The bill passed on a bipartisan vote that capped a Washington skirmish in which die-hard House liberals came out on the losing end in a battle with the White House, the Republican-held Senate, and Democratic moderates.

The measure would ease a cash crunch at US federal agencies that care for migrants who have flocked over the border in huge numbers seeking asylum.