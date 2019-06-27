- ITV Report
Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney scores for DC United from 70 yards
Wayne Rooney's superb strike from his own half proved to be the difference as DC United returned to winning ways against Orlando City.
The former England captain scored the only goal after 10 minutes to earn his side their first victory in six MLS matches, doing so in stunning fashion.
United cleared the ball after an Orlando attack and, after a mix-up between Robin Jansson and Sacha Kljestan, it fell into Rooney's path some 70 yards from the visitors' goal.
The 33-year-old spotted Brian Rowe outside of his penalty area and went for goal, his effort sailing over the goalkeeper and into the net to spark wild celebrations as DC remained third in the Eastern Conference.