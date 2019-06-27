Widespread HPV vaccination programmes ‘could eliminate cervical cancer’

Cervical cancer could be eliminated by widespread HPV vaccination programmes, according to scientists who reviewed studies of 60 million people in affluent countries. The treatment was linked to a huge reduction in the two types of HPV – 16 and 18 – which cause 70% of cervical cancers, research found. Rates of both types of HPV in high-income countries, among girls aged 13 to 19, plummeted by up to 83% following five to eight years of vaccination, while a reduction of 66% was found in women aged 20 to 24. A significant decrease was also seen in anogenital wart diagnoses and precancerous cervical lesions which can develop into cancer.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Professor Marc Brisson, a member of the research team, said: “Because of our finding, we believe the World Health Organisation (WHO) call for action to eliminate cervical cancer may be possible in many countries if sufficient vaccination coverage can be achieved.” The researchers, whose work was published in The Lancet journal, analysed 65 studies from 14 high-income countries. Declines in the HPV “endpoints” were found eight to nine years after girls-only vaccination. The findings support the recently revised WHO position on vaccinating multiple age groups, rather than a single cohort, when introducing the vaccine. The NHS currently offers the first dose of the HPV vaccine to girls aged 12 and 13, with a second six to 12 months later.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.