Boots becomes latest big High Street name to suffer economic woes as it confirms 200 store closures

Boots has confirmed that a store closure programme will affect around 200 locations, primarily local pharmacies.

The retail chain said its owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance, has now approved a plan which will see primarily local pharmacy branches shut down in locations where there are other stores nearby.

It is unclear how many jobs will be affected by the move, with Boots promising to find new roles for staff where possible.

It's the latest in a long line of big names to report store closes or job losses.

Sebastian James, managing director of Boots UK and Ireland, said: “We believe this is the right thing to do as it means that we can invest more in staffing those stores while not reducing our 90% coverage within a 10-minute drive of a Boots.

“We do not anticipate a significant effect from this activity to colleagues as we will redeploy the overwhelming majority to neighbouring stores.”