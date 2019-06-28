Tory leadership race: Boris Johnson has 'no recollection' of calling the French 'turds' over their Brexit behaviour

Boris Johnson has said he has “no recollection” of calling the French “turds” over Brexit. Speaking at the fourth installment of leadership hustings, Mr Johnson said the story, that was published by Daily Mail and claimed the BBC removed his comment, was “poorly sourced”.

Journalist Iain Dale, who was questioning Mr Johnson during the hustings, pointed out that source was the Foreign Office. A leaked BBC memo, about their fly-on-the-wall documentary about Mr Johnson’s time as Foreign Secretary said: “We negotiated the removal of one potentially awkward moment where the former foreign secretary calls the French 'turds' so as not to distract from the rest of the programme."

The BBC reportedly agreed not to broadcast the comment as it could harm relations between Britain and France. Responding to the news, a BBC spokesperson said: "The programme set out to reflect the realities of life inside the Foreign Office, the production team made judgements about what was in the programme and they are satisfied that the programme achieves its ambitions and has the content they wanted."

ITV News asked Theresa May if she was aware that as Foreign Secretary Mr Johnson had allegedly called the French "turds".

Both Mr Johnson and Jeremy Hunt took questions from Mr Dale and Tory Party members during the latest round of hustings in Exeter.

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson Credit: PA