British iPhone designer to leave Apple after more than 20 years

The British man who designed the iPhone, iPod and Mac is leaving Apple after more than 20 years – saying it is a “natural” time to go.

Chief design officer Sir Jonathan Ive – known widely as Jony Ive – will leave the company to start his own design firm, Apple said.

But he will not cut his ties with the technology giant completely, as his new company will count Apple among its clients.

Sir Jonathan told the Financial Times: “While I will not be an (Apple) employee, I will still be very involved — I hope for many, many years to come.

“This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.”