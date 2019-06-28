'Don't meddle in the election, please': Trump appears to joke with Putin over Russian interference

"Don't meddle in the election, please," Donald Trump has told Russia's Vladimir Putin, smiling and pointing a finger at those gathered to witness the meeting of the two leaders.

They have come face to face at the G20 conference in Japan, meeting for the first time since the US special counsel concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign which saw Trump emerge as US president.

The tone of his comment, which evoked a laugh from the Russian president, will do little to quash speculation about the relationship between the two leaders.

It comes in the aftermath of an investigation in which special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that he could not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The pair met in Osaka, Japan, on Friday where they shook hands and gave a brief summary of issues they planned to discuss, including trade and disarmament.